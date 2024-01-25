RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Demolition starts at Air India Colony near Mumbai airport
January 25, 2024  01:00
File image
File image
The Mumbai Airport on Wednesday started the demolition of 20 structures at the Air India Colony near the airport which led to a protest by a section of the employees of now Tata Group-owned airline.   

The Adani Group-controlled Mumbai International Airport Limited said these structures were uninhabited and dilapidated, and it had obtained all due permissions before starting the demolition. 

The action meant "an aviation chapter" was ending, lamented a former office-bearer of an Air India union while sharing a video of the protest at the Colony, located in Mumbai's Kalina area, on social media. 

The Mumbai International Airport Limited, earlier under the State-controlled Airports Authority of India, was privatised in May 2006, with first GVK-led consortium owning it and later Adani Group taking control in July 2021. 

"Mumbai International Airport Limited has initiated the demolition of 20 uninhabited, dilapidated structures at the Air India Colony, conducted in strict adherence to the law and in accordance with the permission / handover granted by AIAHL, the PSU Asset Holding Company of Erstwhile Air India," a spokesperson of MIAL said in a statement. 

The action was part of its comprehensive redevelopment plan of the airport land, MIAL said, adding that "at present, no demolition steps have been undertaken for the remaining 80 plus buildings within the colony which are currently occupied." -- PTI
