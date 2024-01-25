BRO to fence major portion of India-Myanmar border





The ministry of home affairs has identified around 1,700 km of fencing that needs to be done, BRO's additional director general (East) PKH Singh said.





The organisation has already finished fencing 10 km along the border in Manipur's Moreh, which was handed over to the Assam Rifles, Singh told PTI in an interview.





Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently said the Centre has decided that the India-Myanmar border will be protected by barbed fencing like the India-Bangladesh border, and the government was rethinking the free movement agreement with Myanmar.





Four Indian states Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur and Mizoram share a 1,643-km border with Myanmar. Singh said the next 80-km stretch in Manipur has also been identified and the detailed project report submitted to the ministry.





Fencing the remaining 250 km, along with its approach roads, is in the planning stage with the DPR under preparation. -- PTI

The Border Roads Organisation will fence a major portion of the strategic India-Myanmar border, and a 10-km stretch in Manipur has already been covered, a senior official said.