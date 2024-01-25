BJP's Ram Naik, singer Usha Uthup, Foxconn chief Young Liu awarded Padma Bhushan

BJP's Ram Naik, singer Usha Uthup, Foxconn chief Young Liu awarded Padma BhushanJanuary 25, 2024 23:42
Singer Usha Uthup
Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ram Naik, singer Usha Uthup and actor late Vijaykanth among 17 awarded Padma Bhushan.
Foxconn chairman Young Liu from Taiwan given coveted third highest civilian award on Republic Day
TOP STORIES
Historic: Tricolour to be hoisted in Maoist-hit Bastar's 9 villages on R-Day
According to the police, these villages have never seen unfurling or hoisting of the national flag since 1947, but that will change when its residents will join the rest of the country in celebrating Republic Day, which commemorates the...
Sitharaman expects India to become a developed nation by 2047
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said the government is close to reaching saturation in implementing social sector schemes designed to provide basic necessities to the poor. Addressing the students of Hindu College on the...