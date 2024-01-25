RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


BJP's 2024 campaign slogan is...
January 25, 2024  14:00
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday launched its poll campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha Election 2024 with a new slogan, 'Modi ko chunte hai (let us choose Modi)'.

The campaign was launched in the presence of Prime Mininster Narendra Modi, with party president J P Nadda releasing the theme song in a 2.10-minute video, "Sapne Nahi Haqeeqat Bunte Hai, Tabhi Toh Sab Modi Ko Chunte Hai."

During the campaign launch, which was done at the First Time Voters Conclave, NaMo Navmatdata Sammelan, a music video was released that showcased how Prime Minister Modi has turned the dreams and aspirations of crores of Indians into reality.

The campaign song says India's situation was deplorable and then the country chose NaMo (PM Modi) as the PM.

Namo kept his promise and the dream of a developed country did not merely remain a dream. Namo chose the right paths and weaved reality, not a dream. That's why everyone chooses Modi, the lyrics go on...JP Nadda, while addressing the NaMo Navmatdata Sammelan, conveyed this message on behalf of everyone to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"In Your Adept Leadership, a historic event occurred on January 22, a 500-year struggle finally had an end. For this consecration of Ram Lalla on the 22nd, heartfelt congratulations to you from all of us."

"Today, a beautiful presentation is also being made, allowing us to see in a small presentation the aspirations of the youth who think for the country and have dreams for the country. When we express it in words, we say, 'Sapne Nahi Haqeeqat Bunte Hai, Tabhi Toh Sab Modi Ko Chunte Hai," he added.

Talking about 'Saksham Bharat', BJP party president JP Nadda said, "Prime Minister Modi Ji has set a significant goal for us, and that goal is to build a 'Saksham Bharat', 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and a 'Viksit Bharat'. Only a great leader like Modi Ji can help realise this goal. We have a firm belief that under the visionary leadership of Modi Ji, India will soon become a developed country."

Modi connected virtually at the First Time Voters Conclave and highlighted the power of the 'full majority government'.   -- ANI
