Bengal school jobs scam: CBI questions two TMC councillors
January 25, 2024  16:52
Two Trinamool Congress councillors were on Thursday questioned by sleuths of the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with their alleged involvement in irregularities in school jobs in West Bengal, a senior official said. 

The CBI had issued summons to the two TMC leaders Bappaditya Dasgupta and Debraj Chakraborty, who is also mayor in the council of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation on Wednesday, asking them to appear before its officers for questioning. 

"We are trying to find out how both of them were benefited by the irregularities in school jobs," the official told PTI. 

Chakraborty, who is also the husband of Trinamool Congress MLA Aditi Munsi from the Rajarhat-Gopalpur constituency, and Dasgupta are being questioned together, he said. 

The central probe agency had conducted search operations at the residences and offices of the two TMC councillors in November last year. 

In October 2022, the CBI had questioned Chakraborty in connection with its investigation into incidents of post-poll violence in the state. 

Several leaders of the ruling TMC, including former minister Partha Chatterjee, have been arrested in connection with the school jobs scam. -- PTI
