75th Republic Day to showcase marching contingent, band from France





French Air Force Rafale fighter jets and multirole tanker transport aircraft will participate in the Republic Day parade, where French President Emmanuel Macron is the chief guest this year.





Kartavya Path will be witness to a march past by a combined Band and Marching contingent of the French Armed Forces.





The A 30-member band contingent will be headed by Captain Khourda, which will be followed by a 90-member marching contingent, led by Captain Noel.





One Multi-Role Tanker Transport aircraft and two Rafale fighter jets of the French Air and Space Force will fly above the contingents while they march past the saluting dais.





An officer in the French Foreign Legion, Captain Loic Alexandre, has expressed his honour and pride being here in India for the Republic Day celebrations.





"We are very honoured to be here in India. The French army has been invited and we saw the Indian army in Paris, France, last year. So they proved that they are part of a great army and that's why we are very proud to be here with them," he said.





He further thanked all the services that welcomed them and emphasised that it is a great moment for them.





"We are very well welcomed. So I would like to thank all the services that are working to welcome us and yes, it's a very great moment for us," he added.





Captain Loic Alexandre stated that there will be 130 people, marching on Kartavya Path on Republic Day. -- ANI

