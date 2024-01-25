39 killed in building fire in China





The fire broke out in a street shop in the Yushui district of Xinyu, the local fire response emergency headquarters said. The rescue operations concluded at 8:50 p.m. local time, with no remaining people trapped, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.





Among the injured, eight are in stable condition, while another one is being rescued.





An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.





Videos circulating on social media showed a column of thick, dark smoke billowing from the building, and fire trucks and ambulances were at the scene of the accident.





The building where the fire broke out had internet cafes and training institutions, Central China Television reported.





Following the mishap, Chinese President Xi Jinping has ordered steps to curb repeated occurrences of such accidents and to protect people's lives and property and social stability. -- PTI

