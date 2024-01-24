RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Yogi stays put at Ayodhya, 5L visitors yesterday
January 24, 2024  10:27
image
On the second day of the Ayodhya Ram Temple being opened for the public, fervour among devotees remained high as a large number of devotees visited the temple on Wednesday, offering prayers during Mangala Aarti.

Following the directives of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, UP Principal Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad, DG Law and Order Prashant Kumar, and local officials monitored the proceedings and ensured a smooth experience for the devotees.

CM Yogi is also taking continuous feedback regarding the Ayodhya Ram Temple darshan.

DG (L&O) Prashant Kumar, along with Principal Secretary Sanjay Prasad, assessed the security arrangements and ensured devotees' orderly movement in Ayodhya. 

On the third day, a significant influx of devotees prompted Prasad and Kumar to monitor the 'Garbha Griha' closely.DG (L&O) Prashant Kumar, while speaking to media personnel, said, "People have gathered here in huge numbers. The Principal Home Secretary and I have been sent here. We have improved the queue system for crowd management. We have made channels for the people."

These measures have been taken after around 5 lakh devotees witnessed Lord Ram Lala's darshan on Tuesday, the first day of the opening of the Ram Temple for the general public. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

What Deals Will Be Signed On Macron's Visit?
What Deals Will Be Signed On Macron's Visit?

Officials hint the visit could finally see a formal defence industrial road map being adopted by both nations.

BCCI Awards: Meet The Winners!
BCCI Awards: Meet The Winners!

Shubman Gill was conferred with the Polly Umrigar Best Men's International Cricketer of the Year award for 2022-23.

Will India Play 4 Spinners In 1st Test?
Will India Play 4 Spinners In 1st Test?

Who do you think should be part of India's playing XI for the first Test against England?

Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur: BJP hopes to woo 36% EBCs in Bihar
Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur: BJP hopes to woo 36% EBCs in Bihar

The BJP hopes to deepen its support among backward castes, especially the Extremely Backward Classes, in Bihar following the announcement of Bharat Ratna for former chief minister Karpoori Thakur, a leader who enjoys admiration from...

5 lakh visit Ram temple on Day 1 as cops struggle to control crowd
5 lakh visit Ram temple on Day 1 as cops struggle to control crowd

Around five lakh devotees visited the Ram temple complex on day one as it opened its doors to the public on Tuesday, a day after the consecration ceremony, according to officials.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances