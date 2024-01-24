Yogi stays put at Ayodhya, 5L visitors yesterday

Yogi stays put at Ayodhya, 5L visitors yesterdayJanuary 24, 2024 10:27
On the second day of the Ayodhya Ram Temple being opened for the public, fervour among devotees remained high as a large number of devotees visited the temple on Wednesday, offering prayers during Mangala Aarti.
Following the directives of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, UP Principal Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad, DG Law and Order Prashant Kumar, and local officials monitored the proceedings and ensured a smooth experience for the devotees.
CM Yogi is also taking continuous feedback regarding the Ayodhya Ram Temple darshan.
DG (L&O) Prashant Kumar, along with Principal Secretary Sanjay Prasad, assessed the security arrangements and ensured devotees' orderly movement in Ayodhya.
On the third day, a significant influx of devotees prompted Prasad and Kumar to monitor the 'Garbha Griha' closely.DG (L&O) Prashant Kumar, while speaking to media personnel, said, "People have gathered here in huge numbers. The Principal Home Secretary and I have been sent here. We have improved the queue system for crowd management. We have made channels for the people."
These measures have been taken after around 5 lakh devotees witnessed Lord Ram Lala's darshan on Tuesday, the first day of the opening of the Ram Temple for the general public. -- PTI
