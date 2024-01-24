Western media coverage of Ram Mandir biased: VHP





VHP America demands an immediate retraction of the news articles by ABC, BBC, CNN, MSNBC, and Al Jazeera from their websites. Additionally, we call for a public apology to the Hindu community for the distress caused by the dissemination of false information, said a statement issued by VHPA.





"We urge these news platforms to re-publish the articles only after including all relevant facts, such as the historical context and the legal ruling by the Indian Supreme Court supporting the construction of the Ram Mandir," VHPA said adding that the spread of false narratives through biased reporting not only fosters anti-social sentiments but also jeopardizes the peace-loving, hardworking, and contributing Hindu American community.





Such actions amount to irresponsible journalism that must be addressed, it said. Similar statements were issued by VHP Canada and VHP Australia.





The Hindu community across the globe is a peace-loving, progressive and inclusive one which believes in the values of Vasudhaiv Kutumbukam (meaning the world is one family).





Such misleading and factually incorrect journalism intended to spread hate against the Hindu Canadian community threatens to further fuel growing Hinduphobia in the country and disrupt peace within the peaceful Canadian society, said VHP Canada.





In separate statements, all the three organisations expressed their concerns and condemned the dissemination of "misleading information" regarding the construction of the temple alleged to be built atop a razed mosque. Various media outlets have recently published articles containing inaccuracies that distort the facts surrounding this issue, they said. -- PTI

Vishva Hindu Parishad chapters in the United States, Canada and Australia on Tuesday slammed the western media and the mainstream media outlets in their respective countries for biased coverage of the events related to the consecration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and demanded that they immediately remove those news articles.