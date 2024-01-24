Several persons booked in J-K's Rajouri, Reasi for Ram temple event posts





Amid the consecration ceremony of Ram temple, some people have posted "sensitive content" on social media which has the potential to "disturb peaceful atmosphere" in Rajouri district, they said.





The police viewed it seriously and registered a case for insulting religious feelings of a community against them, they said.





In a similar case in Reasi, the police registered another case against a person for allegedly posting "objectionable content" on social media.





SSP Reasi Amit Gupta advised people to refrain from posting any objectionable content on social media that disturbs the peace and harmony in the area.





"All social media platforms are being watched and all posts and comments will be monitored. Strict action will be taken against a person who posts anything that is provocative and spreads hatred," SSP said. -- PTI

