SC gets new judge; to function with full strength now
January 24, 2024  22:04
image
Karnataka high court Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale was on Wednesday appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court, according to a government notification.

Once he takes oath, the top court will attain its full strength of 34 judges, including the Chief Justice of India.

While recommending his name earlier this month, the Supreme Court Collegium said it took into consideration the fact that he is among the senior-most high court judges and is the only HC chief justice from the Scheduled Caste.

He would become the third sitting apex court judge from a Scheduled Caste community. 

The others are Justices B R Gavai and C T Ravikumar.

A vacancy arose in the apex court following the retirement of Justice S K Kaul last month.

Justice Varale's appointment came within a week of the SC Collegium recommending his name.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (2) of Article 124 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Prasarma Bhalachandra Varale, Chief Justice of the Karnataka high court, to be a Judge of the Supreme Court of India, with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office," a law ministry notification read. -- PTI
