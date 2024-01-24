Ram temple gets donations of Rs 3.17cr on first day





Anil Mishra, trustee of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the trust in charge of the temple's construction and management, said 10 donation counters were opened after the 'Pran Pratistha' on Monday.





On Tuesday, devotees made offerings in cash at the temple counters and online donations, totalling Rs 3.17 crore, Mishra told PTI.





He added that more than 5 lakh Ram devotees paid obeisance the temple on Tuesday and the same number of devotees also turned up on Wednesday.





Arrangements are being made in consultation with the administration to ensure that darshan is done is held an organised manner, Mishra said. -- PTI

