Ram temple gets donations of Rs 3.17cr on first day

Ram temple gets donations of Rs 3.17cr on first dayJanuary 24, 2024 23:59
Devotees stand in a queue to offer prayers at Ram Temple in Ayodhya./ANI Photo
Donations totalling over Rs 3 crore were made by devotees at the Ram temple on the first day after the consecration ceremony, the temple trust said.
Anil Mishra, trustee of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the trust in charge of the temple's construction and management, said 10 donation counters were opened after the 'Pran Pratistha' on Monday.
On Tuesday, devotees made offerings in cash at the temple counters and online donations, totalling Rs 3.17 crore, Mishra told PTI.
He added that more than 5 lakh Ram devotees paid obeisance the temple on Tuesday and the same number of devotees also turned up on Wednesday.
Arrangements are being made in consultation with the administration to ensure that darshan is done is held an organised manner, Mishra said. -- PTI
