RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Rahul deletes post revealing rape victim's identity
January 24, 2024  16:06
image
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday told the Delhi High Court that he has taken down his tweet allegedly disclosing the identity and sensitive details about the minor girl, who was raped and murdered in 2021.

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora was also informed by the counsel appearing for X, formerly Twitter, that the tweet in question has been deleted by Gandhi.

A nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered inside a crematorium in 2021 in the Delhi Cantonment area. Rahul Gandhi had met the minor's family and posted a picture on X.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

England's Bashir denied visa; Stokes frustrated
England's Bashir denied visa; Stokes frustrated

Bashir, who is of Pakistani heritage, travelled with the squad to Abu Dhabi where England trained before the team arrived in India for the five-Test series beginning in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Ukrainian wows as 1st qualifier in 44 Yrs to make AO semis
Ukrainian wows as 1st qualifier in 44 Yrs to make AO semis

Ukrainian's powerful forehand eventually overcame the 19-year-old Czech, who was the youngest player left in the women's draw.

Trump wins New Hampshire Republican primary; Haley vows to fight on
Trump wins New Hampshire Republican primary; Haley vows to fight on

By winning the New Hampshire primary after the Iowa Caucus, Trump has made the strongest ever case to be the Republican party's nominee for the November presidential elections.

Rohan Bopanna becomes oldest No 1 at 43
Rohan Bopanna becomes oldest No 1 at 43

Rohan Bopanna clinched the coveted No. 1 spot in men's doubles at the Australian Open 2024

Govt may opt for longer-term G-sec in FY25
Govt may opt for longer-term G-sec in FY25

With India's inclusion in global bond indices starting next financial year, the central government believes there will be greater scope for shifting to borrowings via long-term government securities (G-sec) from short-term instruments....

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances