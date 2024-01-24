Rahul deletes post revealing rape victim's identity





A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora was also informed by the counsel appearing for X, formerly Twitter, that the tweet in question has been deleted by Gandhi.





A nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered inside a crematorium in 2021 in the Delhi Cantonment area. Rahul Gandhi had met the minor's family and posted a picture on X.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday told the Delhi High Court that he has taken down his tweet allegedly disclosing the identity and sensitive details about the minor girl, who was raped and murdered in 2021.