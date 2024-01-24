Plane carrying diamond mine workers crashes in Canada





The incident happened on Tuesday, and the Northwest Territories coroner also said that there were fatalities in the crash but did not specify the number.





Some of the passengers on board the plane were employees at Rio Tinto, a global mining company, according to a statement issued by the group.





However, the company did not confirm how many of its workers were on the plane but noted the crash resulted in fatalities while the airplane was on its way to a company diamond mine, CNN reported.

