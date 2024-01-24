RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Oops! Kuno cheetah gave birth to 4, not 3 cubs
January 24, 2024  11:48
File pic
File pic
Cheetah 'Jwala' brought in from Namibia has given birth to four cubs at Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park and not three as was stated a day earlier, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Wednesday.

"Wildlife wonders! As frontline wildlife warriors managed to get closer to Jwala, they found she had given birth to four, not three, cubs," minister Yadav wrote on social media platform X."This has increased our joy several times over. Congratulations all. We pray the cubs thrive and prosper at their home in India," the minister said.

The birth of cubs comes just weeks after another cheetah, Aasha, birthed three cubs at the same park.

Cheetahs were declared extinct in India in 1952 only to be reintroduced through the ambitious project in 2022.

In 2022, eight Cheetahs -- brought from Namibia -- were introduced in India under Project Cheetah. Subsequently, 12 cheetahs from South Africa were also translocated and released in Kuno National Park in February 2023.
