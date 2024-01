Oops! Kuno cheetah gave birth to 4, not 3 cubs

"Wildlife wonders! As frontline wildlife warriors managed to get closer to Jwala, they found she had given birth to four, not three, cubs," minister Yadav wrote on social media platform X."This has increased our joy several times over. Congratulations all. We pray the cubs thrive and prosper at their home in India," the minister said.





The birth of cubs comes just weeks after another cheetah, Aasha, birthed three cubs at the same park.





Cheetahs were declared extinct in India in 1952 only to be reintroduced through the ambitious project in 2022.





In 2022, eight Cheetahs -- brought from Namibia -- were introduced in India under Project Cheetah. Subsequently, 12 cheetahs from South Africa were also translocated and released in Kuno National Park in February 2023.

