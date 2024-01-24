RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Mumbai International Airport records highest ever traffic in 2023
January 24, 2024  17:00
image
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai recorded a remarkable 35 per cent surge and the highest ever in passenger traffic in 2023 compared to the preceding year.

The airport welcomed 51.58 million passengers, with over 25.4 million passengers on arrivals and more than 26.1 million on departures, it said in a release.

The calendar year 2023 has been a fruitful year for the Indian aviation industry, especially November and December, which proved to be extraordinary months for the Mumbai airport.

The highest passenger traffic movement in a single day for the month was observed on November 25 with 167,132 passengers travelling through CSMIA (with more than 120,000 domestic passenger movements and more than 46,000 international passenger movements), the release put out on Tuesday said.  -- PTI
