RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
'Monkey in Ram Mandir was Hanuman'
January 24, 2024  13:04
A monkey near a saffron flag in Ayodhya
A monkey near a saffron flag in Ayodhya
A day after the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya, a nimble monkey found its way into the sanctum sanctorum on Tuesday evening. At around 5:50 pm, the primate, seemingly unfazed by the sacred grandeur of the inner sanctum, entered through the southern gate and approached the revered Utsav idol of Lord Ram. 

 Security personnel stationed outside, initially alarmed by the unexpected guest, rushed towards the monkey, fearing it might cause harm to the idol, reportedly said the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple trust Instead of causing any disruption, it gracefully traversed the sanctum before heading towards the northern gate. 

Finding it closed, the monkey simply turned eastward and, navigating the throngs of awe-struck devotees, exited peacefully through the eastern gate. 

 "Today at around 5:50 pm, a monkey entered the sanctum sanctorum through the southern gate and entered the Utsav idol. Reached near. The security personnel posted outside saw this and ran towards the monkey thinking that the monkey might drop the Utsav idol on the ground. But as soon as the policemen ran towards the monkey, the monkey ran calmly towards the northern gate. Since the gate was closed, he moved towards the east and passing through the crowd, went out through the eastern gate without causing any trouble to anyone. The security personnel say that for us it is as if Hanuman ji himself has come to see Ramlalla," Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra posted in X. 

 Many devotees interpreted the event as a sign of Hanuman Ji's continued guardianship over Lord Ram and his blessings upon the newly established temple. The Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla at Ram Temple in Ayodhya was held on Monday. The Ram Lalla idol was unveiled at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony after the hour-long rituals in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who led the ceremony. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Trump wins New Hampshire GOP primary, Haley vows to stay in race
Trump wins New Hampshire GOP primary, Haley vows to stay in race

By winning the New Hampshire primary after the Iowa Caucus, Trump has made the strongest ever case to be the Republican party's nominee for the November presidential elections.

Dayana Yastremska Lights Up Australian Open
Dayana Yastremska Lights Up Australian Open

From her remarkable comeback through qualifiers to triumphant battles against major champions, Yastremska's resilience radiates on the hallowed Rod Laver Arena.

P2P Lending: Barking Up The Wrong Tree
P2P Lending: Barking Up The Wrong Tree

P2P platforms do not have the safety net. Instead of playing the role of an intermediary, if they run their own balance sheets for safety and growth, it's a recipe for disaster, warns Tamal Bandyopadhyay.

Western media's coverage of Ram mandir biased: VHP
Western media's coverage of Ram mandir biased: VHP

The VHP expressed its concerns and condemned the dissemination of "misleading information" regarding the construction of the temple alleged to be built atop a razed mosque.

Simply Magnificent, Ananya!
Simply Magnificent, Ananya!

Black, silver and gold mark her presence on the ramp.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances