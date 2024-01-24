RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Mamata's solo act a strategy: Sharad Pawar NCP
January 24, 2024  16:36
The NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) on Wednesday said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's announcement regarding the TMC's stand in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections could be part of a "strategy" and stressed the INDIA bloc stands united against the BJP. 

 The TMC supremo has announced that her party has decided to go alone in West Bengal in the polls. 

 "Mamata Banerjee and her party are an important part of the INDIA alliance. They are with us and we will put up a strong fight against BJP. If Mamataji has made a statement, this could be part of a strategy. There are no issues in the INDIA alliance," Clyde Crasto, national spokesperson of the Nationalist Congress Party, told reporters. 

 He said the role of regional parties is very important as they will strengthen the Opposition bloc. Earlier in the day, Banerjee said, I had given them (Congress) a proposal (on seat-sharing), but they refused it at the outset. Our party has now decided to go alone in Bengal. PTI
