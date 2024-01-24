RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Mamata injured after her car halts suddenly
January 24, 2024  16:18
image
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee injured her forehead on Wednesday, after her car had to suddenly stop to avoid a collision with another vehicle in Bardhaman, a senior official said.

 Banerjee, who was seated in front beside the driver, was injured after her head hit the windscreen, he said. 

 The CM is being brought back to Kolkata where she will be attended by doctors, the official said. Banerjee had gone to Purba Bardhaman this afternoon to chair an administrative review meeting. -- PTI
