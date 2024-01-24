RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Maha ATS arrests engineer for 'funding ISIS'
January 24, 2024  21:03
Maharashtra's Anti-Terrorism Squad on Wednesday arrested a 32-year-old engineer from Nashik city for allegedly supporting and funding proscribed terror organisation ISIS, an official said. 

With the arrest of the man, who runs an import-export business in Nashik city, around 200km from Mumbai, the Maharashtra ATS has unravelled "international links to ISIS support and funding", he said. 

According to the official, investigations so far have revealed he had transferred funds to the dreaded global terrorist group, also called Islamic State, three times. 

Some associates of the accused are being probed across multiple states, he said. 

Based on specific information, the ATS had registered an offence under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against the accused person and a team of the state police's anti-terror wing was monitoring his activities for the last several days, said the official. -- PTI
