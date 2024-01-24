RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
India needs real justice not symbolism: Rahul on...
January 24, 2024  12:21
image
A caste census will be a true tribute to Karpoori Thakur as the country now needs "real justice" and not "politics of symbolism", Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Wednesday, even as he welcomed the decision to confer Bharat Ratna on the socialist leader. 

Two-time Bihar chief minister Thakur has been named for the country's highest civilian award Bharat Ratna posthumously. 

"I pay respectful tribute to Jannayak Karpoori Thakur ji, an incomparable warrior of social justice, on his birth centenary. He is certainly a precious gem of India and the decision to award him Bharat Ratna posthumously is welcome," Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X. The former Congress chief alleged that the BJP government's "concealment" of the results of the social and economic caste census conducted in 2011 and their "indifference" towards a nationwide census is an attempt to weaken the movement for social justice. 

"'Justice of equal participation', one of the five justices of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, is at the centre of justice and social equality, which can begin only after the caste census," Gandhi said. 

 "In the true sense, this step will also be a true tribute to Jannayak Karpoori Thakur ji and his struggles for the rights of the backward and the deprived," he said. "The country now needs 'real justice' not 'politics of symbolism'," Gandhi asserted. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Simply Magnificent, Ananya!
Simply Magnificent, Ananya!

Black, silver and gold mark her presence on the ramp.

The '90s Bollywood Heroines Are Back!
The '90s Bollywood Heroines Are Back!

The OTT boom has proved a boon for a lot of hibernating '90s beauties as they rediscover themselves in exciting new avatars.

Ram ki baat ho gayi, ab...: Uddhav targets Modi
Ram ki baat ho gayi, ab...: Uddhav targets Modi

They say we became 'Congresswasi'. We didn't become 'Bhajapawasi' even after spending 30 years with the BJP. Then how can we become 'Congresswasi'?

'She was India's Daughter and India's Pride'
'She was India's Daughter and India's Pride'

Savita Kanswal, 26, was posthumously awarded the highest adventure award at Rashtrapati Bhavan this month. She died heroically, as she had lived, doing what no woman had done before her.

Ukrainian wows as 1st qualifier in 44 Yrs to make AO semis
Ukrainian wows as 1st qualifier in 44 Yrs to make AO semis

Ukrainian's powerful forehand eventually overcame the 19-year-old Czech, who was the youngest player left in the women's draw.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances