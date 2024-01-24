RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Health ministry to introduce new three-drug regimen for leprosy
January 24, 2024  23:46
File image
The Union health ministry has decided to implement a new treatment regimen for leprosy aimed at stopping its transmission at the sub-national level by 2027, three years ahead of the Sustainable Development Goals.

The Ministry of Health has decided to introduce a three-drug regimen for Pauci-Bacillary cases in place of a two-drug regimen for six months, according to the latest globally accepted scientific research studies and evidence-based practices.

In letter to states and Union Territories, deputy director general, directorate general of health services, Dr Sudarsan Mandal said the National Leprosy Eradication Programme is taking all required steps to stop the transmission of leprosy at the sub-national level.

The ministry of health and family welfare has taken a significant step in the treatment regimen of Multi-Drug Therapy for leprosy patients in India.

"With the approval of the competent authority, the Ministry of Health has decided to introduce a three-drug regimen for Pauci-Bacillary cases in place of a two-drug regimen for six months, according to the latest globally accepted scientific research studies and evidence-based practices," the letter sent on January 17 read. -- PTI
