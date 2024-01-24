Health ministry to introduce new three-drug regimen for leprosy





In letter to states and Union Territories, deputy director general, directorate general of health services, Dr Sudarsan Mandal said the National Leprosy Eradication Programme is taking all required steps to stop the transmission of leprosy at the sub-national level.





"With the approval of the competent authority, the Ministry of Health has decided to introduce a three-drug regimen for Pauci-Bacillary cases in place of a two-drug regimen for six months, according to the latest globally accepted scientific research studies and evidence-based practices," the letter sent on January 17 read. -- PTI

The Union health ministry has decided to implement a new treatment regimen for leprosy aimed at stopping its transmission at the sub-national level by 2027, three years ahead of the Sustainable Development Goals.