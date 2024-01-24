RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


HC quashes FIR against man for rash driving that killed stray dog
January 24, 2024  17:56
The Bombay high court quashed an FIR filed against a 20-year-old man for rash and negligent driving that resulted in the death of a stray dog, noting that continuance of the criminal proceedings would mar his career and future prospects. 

A division bench of Justices Anuja Prabhudessai and NR Borkar in its order of January 16 said the youth had donated Rs 5,000 towards the welfare of stray dogs. 

"The petitioner is a young boy of 20 years of age. He is a student of third year engineering and has a good academic record. Continuance of criminal proceedings can mar his career and future prospect," the court said. 

As per the police, in October 2023, the man drove his car in a rash and negligent manner in suburban Borivali and crashed into a temporary shed. 

The accident caused damage to idols being prepared at the shed and also the death of a stray dog. 

In his plea, the man sought for the FIR to be quashed and said he has already paid a sum of Rs 2 lakh to the owner of the shed. 

The owner of the shed submitted to the court that he has amicably resolved the dispute. -- PTI
