Elderly couple trampled to death by jumbo in TN
January 24, 2024  21:32
An elderly couple was trampled to death by an elephant in a forest in this district on Wednesday afternoon, forest officials said.

According to forest personnel, Nanjan (75) and his wife Thulasi (70), hailing from Vilamundy village went to Bhoothikuppai forest located under the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve to collect Turkey berry. 

A elephant came out of a bush and attacked the couple and trampled them to death on the spot, they said.

On receiving information, the forest officials rushed to the place and recovered the bodies.

The bodies were sent to Sathyamangalam Government Hospital for postmortem.

Bhavanisagar police have registered a case. 

The forest officials also recorded the incident. -- PTI
