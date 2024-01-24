RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


ED summons Raut's brother in Covid scam case
January 24, 2024  22:48
Sanjay Raut/File image
The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Sandeep Raut, the younger brother of Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray MP Sanjay Raut, for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the alleged 'khichdi scam' during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, official sources said on Wednesday. 

Sandeep Raut has been asked to depose before the central agency at its office in Mumbai next week, they said, adding his statement will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. 

Suraj Chavan, a functionary of the Shiv Sena-UBT faction, was arrested in this case by the ED last week. 

Chavan, a core committee member of the Yuva Sena, the youth wing of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena-UBT, is in ED custody till Thursday and is expected to be produced before a court in Mumbai. 

The money laundering case stems from an FIR of the Mumbai police's Economic Offences Wing.

According to police, alleged irregularities took place while giving contracts by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for providing 'khichdi' to migrants during the COVID-19. -- PTI
