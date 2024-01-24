ED summons Raut's brother in Covid scam case





Sandeep Raut has been asked to depose before the central agency at its office in Mumbai next week, they said, adding his statement will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.





Suraj Chavan, a functionary of the Shiv Sena-UBT faction, was arrested in this case by the ED last week.





Chavan, a core committee member of the Yuva Sena, the youth wing of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena-UBT, is in ED custody till Thursday and is expected to be produced before a court in Mumbai.





The money laundering case stems from an FIR of the Mumbai police's Economic Offences Wing.





According to police, alleged irregularities took place while giving contracts by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for providing 'khichdi' to migrants during the COVID-19. -- PTI

