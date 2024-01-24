Don't go to Ram Mandir now: PM to Cabinet





On the second day of the Ayodhya Ram Temple being opened for the public, fervour among devotees remained high as a large number of devotees visited the temple on Wednesday, offering prayers during Mangala Aarti.





Following the directives of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, UP Principal Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad, DG Law and Order Prashant Kumar, and local officials monitored the proceedings and ensured a smooth experience for the devotees.

In today's Cabinet meeting, PM Narendra Modi advised all his cabinet colleagues to refrain from visiting the Ayodhya Ram Temple for now. The PM suggested that, due to the heavy rush and to prevent inconvenience to the public caused by VIPs with protocols, Union Ministers should plan their visits to Ayodhya in March.