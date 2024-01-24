RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Don't go to Ram Mandir now: PM to Cabinet
January 24, 2024  17:07
image
In today's Cabinet meeting, PM Narendra Modi advised all his cabinet colleagues to refrain from visiting the Ayodhya Ram Temple for now. The PM suggested that, due to the heavy rush and to prevent inconvenience to the public caused by VIPs with protocols, Union Ministers should plan their visits to Ayodhya in March.

On the second day of the Ayodhya Ram Temple being opened for the public, fervour among devotees remained high as a large number of devotees visited the temple on Wednesday, offering prayers during Mangala Aarti. 

 Following the directives of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, UP Principal Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad, DG Law and Order Prashant Kumar, and local officials monitored the proceedings and ensured a smooth experience for the devotees.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

England's Bashir denied visa; Stokes frustrated
England's Bashir denied visa; Stokes frustrated

Bashir, who is of Pakistani heritage, travelled with the squad to Abu Dhabi where England trained before the team arrived in India for the five-Test series beginning in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Ukrainian wows as 1st qualifier in 44 Yrs to make AO semis
Ukrainian wows as 1st qualifier in 44 Yrs to make AO semis

Ukrainian's powerful forehand eventually overcame the 19-year-old Czech, who was the youngest player left in the women's draw.

Trump wins New Hampshire Republican primary; Haley vows to fight on
Trump wins New Hampshire Republican primary; Haley vows to fight on

By winning the New Hampshire primary after the Iowa Caucus, Trump has made the strongest ever case to be the Republican party's nominee for the November presidential elections.

Rohan Bopanna becomes oldest No 1 at 43
Rohan Bopanna becomes oldest No 1 at 43

Rohan Bopanna clinched the coveted No. 1 spot in men's doubles at the Australian Open 2024

Govt may opt for longer-term G-sec in FY25
Govt may opt for longer-term G-sec in FY25

With India's inclusion in global bond indices starting next financial year, the central government believes there will be greater scope for shifting to borrowings via long-term government securities (G-sec) from short-term instruments....

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances