Don't circulate provocative messages: Maha police warn after tensions in Thane
January 24, 2024  21:26
Amid communal tensions in parts of Thane district, police in the Mumbai region have asked people not to circulate on social media fake news or messages which may hurt religious sentiments.   

The cyber crime wing of Mumbai police on Wednesday warned city residents not to post any kind of videos, photos, or use as status any message, which may hurt religious sentiments of any person. 

WhatsApp group admins as well as users of Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms should take care not to share anything provocative, it said. 

Action would be taken against those circulating such content, officials said. Earlier in the day, police in Mira-Bhayandar area of Thane and Vasai-Virar in neighbouring Palghar too issued a similar warning against  circulation of rumours or fake messages. 

Admins of social media groups too will face action in such cases, an official release said. One such mischievously edited" viral video spread fake news that the Mira Road railway station had been set on fire, it said. -- PTI
