Delhi fog: 24 trains, several flights delayed
January 24, 2024  11:36
The movement of flights and passenger trains to and from the National Capital continued to remain affected on Tuesday due to fog and adverse weather conditions.

Delhi airport is experiencing heavy delays in flight operations due to dense fog and bad weather. 

22 international departures are delayed, 20 international arrivals delayed, 31 domestic arrivals, and 46 domestic departures, said an official from Airport DelhiAround 24 long-distance trains to Delhi were also running behind schedule by up to five hours or more due to fog. 

The Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express (22823) is delayed by 6 hours and 30 minutes, according to Indian Railway.The Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express (12801), Rewa-Anand Vihar Express (12427), and Azamgarh-Delhi Jn Kaifiyat Express (12225) are all delayed by over 6 hours.
