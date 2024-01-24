Delhi fog: 24 trains, several flights delayed





22 international departures are delayed, 20 international arrivals delayed, 31 domestic arrivals, and 46 domestic departures, said an official from Airport DelhiAround 24 long-distance trains to Delhi were also running behind schedule by up to five hours or more due to fog.





The Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express (22823) is delayed by 6 hours and 30 minutes, according to Indian Railway.The Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express (12801), Rewa-Anand Vihar Express (12427), and Azamgarh-Delhi Jn Kaifiyat Express (12225) are all delayed by over 6 hours.

Delhi airport is experiencing heavy delays in flight operations due to dense fog and bad weather.