Consecration stitched wound from Babur's era: Shah
January 24, 2024  09:30
Amit Shah watches the live telecast of the consecration
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said the consecration ceremony at the newly-built Ram temple in Ayodhya "stitched a deep wound" inflicted during the era of Mughal ruler Babur nearly 500 years ago. 

 He was speaking on Tuesday at the 'Punah Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the newly-renovated Ramji temple in Ranip area of Ahmedabad in Gujarat. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi did remarkable work by performing `Pran Pratishtha' at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. 

Devotees of Lord Ram across the world were waiting for this moment for the last 500 years. They were asking when Lord Ram will be shifted to a grand temple from that tent. This event has now stitched that deep wound which we got in our heart during Babur's era," Shah said in his speech. He claimed that previous governments prior to 2014 were afraid of respecting the country's culture, religion and languages. "(Mughal emperor) Aurangzeb destroyed the Kashi Vishwanath temple. After all these years, it was PM Modi who rebuilt it and constructed a corridor there," the home minister said. "Babur destroyed the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Now, a Ram temple has been built there and PM Modi performed 'Pran Pratishtha' amid chants of Jai Shree Ram," he added. PTI
