Consecration done Modi to kick-start polls from UP





The rally in Bulandshahr will kick off the election campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, following the Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha Samaroh in Ayodhya on Monday.





Party workers and BJP leaders are actively involved in the preparations, anticipating a significant turnout in the western Uttar Pradesh city.





Notably, the BJP holds eight out of 14 seats in western Uttar Pradesh, with defeats in six constituencies in 2019. The PM is reportedly preparing to turn the tide in these seats in the 2024 elections.





PM Modi is set to commence the election campaign from Bulandshahr, aiming to connect with voters and supporters in previously contested areas, sharing the mantra for victory.





The BJP claims that around five lakh people will attend PM Modi's rally in Bulandshahr. The Prime Minister's scheduled public meeting in Bulandshahr's Navada village on January 25 is expected to rally support, featuring a shooting range field in Meerut Commissionerate.

