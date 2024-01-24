RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Cong says TMC pillar of INDIA bloc, Mamata says...
January 24, 2024  14:15
image
After Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee's announcement that her party would fight alone in Bengal, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has said that TMC is an important pillar of the INDIA alliance and the alliance cannot be imagined without Mamata Banerjee.

"You have not listened to the whole statement of Mamata Banarjee. Her whole statement is that we want to defeat BJP and we will not take even a single step back from defeating BJP. With the same feeling, we are entering West Bengal. When the journey is long, there can be some speed breakers in the path, and there can be a red light as well, but that does not mean that we should stop the journey itself. The journey continues; we cross the speed breakers, and red lights turn green," said Jairam Ramesh.

"Rahul Gandhi had clearly said yesterday that TMC, and especially Mamata Banarjee, is an important pillar of the INDIA alliance. We cannot imagine the INDIA alliance without Mamata Banerjee, and we hope that we will enter West Bengal with the same feeling of defeating the BJP as said by Mamata Banerjee," he said.

He further said that the issues would be resolved and INDIA alliance will contest in West Bengal as well, standing united.

Earlier, the INDIA bloc suffered a huge setback on Wednesday as Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee said that her party declared that the Trinamool Congress would fight alone in Bengal.
