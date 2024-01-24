RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Cold wave intensifies in Kashmir valley, most places below zero
January 24, 2024  11:12
Bandipora was the coldest recorded place in Jammu and Kashmir with the minimum temperature in the north Kashmir district falling nearly eight degrees below freezing point, officials said on Wednesday. 

 Bandipora recorded a low of minus 7.9 degrees Celsius followed by Pulwama in south Kashmir at minus 7.3 degrees Celsius and Shopian at minus 6.9 degrees Celsius, the officials said. 

 Srinagar city recorded a minimum temperature of minus 5.3 degrees Celsius on Tuesday night, marginally down from previous night's minus 5.3 degrees Celsius, the officials said. Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, which serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath Yatra, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 6.3 degrees Celsius. They said Qazigund town in south Kashmir recorded a low of minus 5.4 degrees Celsius and the ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 4.8 degrees Celsius. 

 The minimum temperature in Kokernag town settled at minus 2.3 degrees Celsius and in Kupwara at minus 5.3 degrees Celsius. 

 A dry and largely snowless winter in Kashmir has resulted in freezing nights and warmer than usual days as Srinagar day temperatures were over eight degrees above the normal temperature for this time of the year, officials said here.
