BJP worker held for 'objectionable' post on social media in MP; expelled from party
January 24, 2024  19:28
The police arrested a Bharatiya Janata Party worker in Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday for allegedly sharing an objectionable social media post on Hindu deities, an official said. 

The accused, Saeed Khan Mansoori, a resident of Bhyana village, was arrested and a case was filed against him after some people staged a protest at Limachohan police station over his post, he said. 

Limachohan police station in-charge Anil Kumar Rahoria said that Mansoori was booked under the Indian Penal Code Sections 153 (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, etc), 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage the religious feelings of any class) and 505 (2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes), he said. 

Meanwhile, BJP district unit president Gyan Singh Gurjar told reporters that Mansoori has been expelled from the party, and said those who hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus have no place in the organisation. 

Earlier, several members of Hindutva outfits gathered at the police station to protest against his social media post and expressed their displeasure. 

Sub-divisional officer of police of Sarangpur Arvind Singh and naib tehsildar Surendra Singh pacified the protesters and assured to take action against him. -- PTI
