BJP reacts to TMC going solo: Unnatural alliance





West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar said that the alliance is unnatural and not politically viable as the Congress, Left and the TMC are at loggerheads with one another in the state.





"This alliance is unnatural and not politically viable because, in West Bengal, Congress and CPM are fighting against Mamata Banerjee. A while ago, in the Panchayat elections, Congress and CPM were thrashed by TMC workers," Majumdar said speaking to ANI on Wednesday.





Majumdar said that though top leaders of the three parties met together and had cordial ties with one another the situation on the ground is much different.





"If you had thought that with Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee and Sitaram Yechuri having tea together, the alliance would be strong and the workers on the ground would get trashed and vote for TMC, that would not have happened. Mamata Banerjee knows the ground report and the state CPM and the state Congress were opposed to it," he said.





"The INDIA alliance is such a boat that does not have anyone steering it. It neither has a leader nor any ideology...," he added lambasting the Opposition alliance.





Meanwhile, Karnataka BJP leader R Ashok welcomed Mamata Banerjee's stand saying that the Congress do no have any state leader in West Bengal which makes it a 'nalayak' party.





"I welcome Mamata Banerjee's stand. Congress is a 'nalayak' party. There is no leader of Congress in West Bengal which means it is a 'nalayak' party," R Ashok said speaking to reporters. Pointing out the cracks in the alliance, Ashok said, "Nitish Kumar is one step out. Akhilesh Yadav is already gone. They came for an alliance in Bengaluru. I think they had the best meeting and the best biriyani. I think Mamata Banerjee's stand will be echoed all over India."





Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray who is part of the INDIA bloc lauded the West Bengal Chief Minister saying that Mamata Banerjee is fighting like a tigress in Bengal and her fight is important. "I have come to know from the media, but let me see what Mamata ji has said, Mamata ji is fighting like a tigress in Bengal, her fight in West Bengal is extremely important," Thackeray said.





In addition to this, NCP MP Supriya Sule expressed confidence that the alliance is united and will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha polls together. "She is our didi and we love and respect her. The alliance (INDIA) is united and we will all fight together. There will be no loss to the alliance. The model in every state will be different. There is no infighting in the alliance. We are in frequent conversation...," Sule said.

