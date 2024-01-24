RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


After TMC in WB, AAP says it will go solo in Punjab
January 24, 2024  15:03
Akla cholo re
Akla cholo re
After TMC chief and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said that her party will fight alone in West Bengal, now Punjab CM & AAP leader Bhagwant Mann says, "...In Punjab, we will not do anything (alliance with Congress) like that, we have nothing with Congress."

Mamata Banerjee had said: "I had no discussions with the Congress party. I have always said that in Bengal, we will fight alone. I am not concerned about what will be done in the country but we are a secular party and in Bengal, we will alone will defeat BJP. I gave many proposals but they rejected them from the beginning. From then, we have decided to fight the elections in Bengal alone."
