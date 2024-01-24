After TMC in WB, AAP says it will go solo in Punjab





Mamata Banerjee had said: "I had no discussions with the Congress party. I have always said that in Bengal, we will fight alone. I am not concerned about what will be done in the country but we are a secular party and in Bengal, we will alone will defeat BJP. I gave many proposals but they rejected them from the beginning. From then, we have decided to fight the elections in Bengal alone."

After TMC chief and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said that her party will fight alone in West Bengal, now Punjab CM & AAP leader Bhagwant Mann says, "...In Punjab, we will not do anything (alliance with Congress) like that, we have nothing with Congress."