Adult bear on loose in Wayanad
January 24, 2024  11:29
image
An adult sloth bear has been on the loose in this high-range district of Kerala for the last three days, creating panic among the public as it entered a home to steal sugar and continued to elude efforts of the forest officials to capture it. 

According to forest officials, the bear was last seen at around 3.30 am on Wednesday near Panamaram, which is close to a forested area. Officials said there was a chance that the bear may venture back into the forest, but a large team, including a Rapid Response Team, veterinarians and DFOs, are combing the area for the animal. 

 A senior forest official said that an order was issued on Tuesday by the Chief Wildlife Warden to tranquilise the bear. -- PTI
