Adult bear on loose in Wayanad





According to forest officials, the bear was last seen at around 3.30 am on Wednesday near Panamaram, which is close to a forested area. Officials said there was a chance that the bear may venture back into the forest, but a large team, including a Rapid Response Team, veterinarians and DFOs, are combing the area for the animal.





A senior forest official said that an order was issued on Tuesday by the Chief Wildlife Warden to tranquilise the bear. -- PTI

An adult sloth bear has been on the loose in this high-range district of Kerala for the last three days, creating panic among the public as it entered a home to steal sugar and continued to elude efforts of the forest officials to capture it.