6 killed, 9 injured after truck overturns in Odisha's Mayurbhanj





The accident took place at Dharsuni ghat area on National Highway-49 in the morning, they said.





The driver managed to escape from the spot, a police officer said, adding the injured were admitted to PRM Medical College and Hospital, Baripada.





The truck, carrying technicians and equipment used for folk theatre, was travelling from Rairangpur in Mayurbhanj towards Jaleswar in Balasore.





Amid a downpour, the driver lost control of the vehicle, which then overturned and fell into a gorge, the officer said.





Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed grief over the deaths, and announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 3 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased. -- PTI

