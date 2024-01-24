6 killed, 9 injured after truck overturns in Odisha's Mayurbhanj

6 killed, 9 injured after truck overturns in Odisha's MayurbhanjJanuary 24, 2024 23:16
At least six people died and nine others were injured on Wednesday after a truck carrying them overturned amid heavy rain in Mayurbhanj district, the police said.
The accident took place at Dharsuni ghat area on National Highway-49 in the morning, they said.
The driver managed to escape from the spot, a police officer said, adding the injured were admitted to PRM Medical College and Hospital, Baripada.
The truck, carrying technicians and equipment used for folk theatre, was travelling from Rairangpur in Mayurbhanj towards Jaleswar in Balasore.
Amid a downpour, the driver lost control of the vehicle, which then overturned and fell into a gorge, the officer said.
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed grief over the deaths, and announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 3 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased. -- PTI
TOP STORIES
Indonesia Masters: George, Sen enter second round; Prannoy, Srikanth exit
Lakshya Sen and Kiran George advanced to the second round but HS Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth made early exits after suffering narrow losses in their respective opening matches at the Indonesia Masters Super 500 badminton tournament in...
Bashir's visa issue: UK govt wants India to treat British citizens fairly
The UK government on Wednesday stated that India should treat British citizens "fairly" when they apply for visas after off-spinner Shoaib Bashir's arrival for the five-match Test series was delayed due to lingering issues relating to...