19 days after attack, ED raids TMC leader's home
January 24, 2024  19:47
The Enforcement Directorate searched the residence of absconding Trinamool Congress leader Shahjahan Sheikh in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali on Wednesday, 19 days after officials of the central agency were assaulted by a mob there. 

The ED sealed the house and put up a notice summoning Sheikh to appear in person before its sleuths for questioning by January 29 in connection with its probe into the ration distribution scam, an officer said. 

During the six-hour search inside the house in North 24 Parganas district, no significant material was found in almirahs, cupboards or suitcases. 

"It seems that the documents have been removed from this house during the last fortnight. We have sealed the house," the officer told PTI. 

The ED officers found a few old visa-related papers, some contractual documents and articles besides a few clothing materials, he said, adding that the entire operation was videographed by one of the eight ED officers who went inside the TMC leader's house. 

"We have asked Shahjahan to appear in person for questioning at our Kolkata office on January 29. A notice in this regard has been put up at his residence in Sandeshkhali after today's search there," he said. 

The ED officers, accompanied by over 120 personnel of the central armed police force, broke open the collapsible gate at the residence of the TMC leader in the presence of police personnel and two locals as witnesses, the officer said. -- PTI
