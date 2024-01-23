RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Yogi arrives in Ayodhya to oversee arrangements
January 23, 2024  17:20
image
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday visited Ayodhya to see arrangements at the Ram temple, which was opened for the people a day after the consecration ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

 Adityanath has reached Ayodhya by air to see arrangements at the temple, which has been opened for the devotees, Director Information Shishir told PTI. 

 The chief minister will also visit the temple, he said. 

 Over 2.5 to 3 lakh devotees paid obeisance at the Ram temple in Ayodhya till afternoon and many are waiting for the same, a senior official said.

"Till afternoon, 2.5 to 3 lakh devotees have paid obeisance in the temple and a similar number of them are remaining. Over 8,000 policemen are overseeing the arrangements and everything is under control," Shishir said. 

 Special DG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar and Principal Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad are inside the temple and overseeing the arrangements. Consecration of the Ram Lalla idol was held amid religious fervour on Monday in the newly built temple in Ayodhya. 

Prime Minister Modi took part in the 'pran pratishtha' rituals in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. A score of luminaries from the field of cinema, sports and saints had attended the ceremony. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'Naxalite tactics': Himanta directs police to book Rahul Gandhi
'Naxalite tactics': Himanta directs police to book Rahul Gandhi

The CM said evidence is emerging as to how Rahul Gandhi and Congress leader Jitendra Singh instigated the mob to kill Assam police personnel.

Rahul Dravid's warning to the England camp
Rahul Dravid's warning to the England camp

India head coach Rahul Dravid's words contained a mild warning to the England camp when he said the pitch for the first Test would offer assistance to spinners as the game moves on.

Sensex sinks 1,053 pts to slip below 71K; HDFC Bank, RIL weigh
Sensex sinks 1,053 pts to slip below 71K; HDFC Bank, RIL weigh

Among the Sensex firms, IndusInd Bank was the biggest loser and fell 6.13 per cent, followed by SBI (3.99 pc), Hindustan Unilever (3.82 pc), Axis Bank (3.41 pc) and HDFC Bank (3.23 pc). In contrast, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank...

Will never forget: Yajman couples at Ayodhya consecration
Will never forget: Yajman couples at Ayodhya consecration

'Divine experience and a proud moment' is how the 15 couples who were the 'mukhya yajman' for the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya described the grand event and said that the day will be forever etched in their memories.

Hopefully got the bad match out of the way: Gauff
Hopefully got the bad match out of the way: Gauff

Coco Gauff eked out a victory to reach her first Australian Open semi-final on Tuesday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances