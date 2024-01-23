What the Ram Mandir prasad packet contains

This is what the bag contains: A booklet on Ayodhya Darshan; booklet on archana by Devraha Baba and Devraha Hans Baba; booklet on Ram Janambhoomi; another booklet on Ram Jananbhoomi; Rashtradharm magazine; a booklet on Ram Janambhoomi put out by Devraha Hans Baba trust, a saffron Jai Shri Ram shawl, a poster of Devraha Baba and Devraha Hans Baba. There is also a steel box with the most delicious laddus this side of the Sarayu. All the booklets are in Hindi.

As you step out the Ram temple after darshan you collect a cloth bag of prasad, writes Saisuresh Sivaswamy in Ayodhya.