What PM told priest while breaking fast: I want...





Prime Minister Modi broke his 11-day Anushthan yesterday on the occasion of the Pran Pratishtha.





"We thought of mixing Honey and 2 drops of lemon in water and making him (PM Modi) drink it, but he told me separately yesterday that you should make me drink only a few drops of 'Charan Amrit' of Lord Ram. So we had to change everything at some point. He whispered in my ear asking me to offer him. My mother's affection awakened and here I felt that I was helping a son who is the hero of my nation break his fast," he said.





"I was remembering all those Karsevaks and those who made sacrifices for this work. Many people did the work but the combined power of all of them made Modi ji stand up, hence whatever description of him may be described by me, it seems inadequate.





"In these 11 days, he has chanted the mantra of Lord Shri Ram a lot. The mantra was sent by us and I myself saw that he was continuously reciting it," he added.





He further asserted that in this way, if we find a national hero who controls himself through his words, mind and actions, then it will be our good fortune.

