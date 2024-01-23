RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Vadodara boat tragedy: Partner of lake maintenance firm held
January 23, 2024  22:10
image
Police on Tuesday arrested Bineet Kotia, a partner in the firm responsible for handling the recreation zone of Harni lake near Vadodara, days after 12 students and two teachers lost their lives in a boat capsize tragedy, an officer said.

The fresh arrest took the number of the persons in police custody so far to seven, including three partners of Kotia Projects and its manager.

Bineet Kotia was arrested from his shop by the city police, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Panna Momaya.

"Bineet Kotia was named in the FIR registered by Harni police after the boat tragedy on January 18. He holds a 5 per cent stake in Kotia Projects while his father holds a 20 per cent share. Bineet was on the run after the incident," said Momaya, adding that efforts are on to nab others.

Speaking about the investigation, the police officer said experts from the Forensic Science Laboratory on Tuesday inspected the boat involved in the lake incident.

Police also collected relevant information from the company which had sold this boat to the contractor, Momaya added.

As many as 12 students and two teachers of New Sunrise School on a picnic drowned, while 18 students and two teachers were rescued after an overloaded boat capsized in Motnath Lake on the city's outskirts on January 18.

Six persons, including three partners of Kotia Projects - Bhimsingh Yadav, Vedprakash Yadav and Rashmikant Prajapati, manager of the firm Shantilal Solanki, and boat operators -  Nayan Gohil and Ankit Vasava- were arrested earlier.

In its complaint, the Vadodara civic body pointed out lapses, including non-maintenance of boats by Kotia Projects which was responsible for maintaining the lakefront, and not keeping the adequate number of life-saving equipment and life jackets, on the part of the contractor.

It was also revealed that only a few students were given life jackets on the day of the incident.

According to officials, Kotia Projects had sub-let the contract for boating activities to another company, and that the boat operator had no prior experience.

Police had registered an FIR under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code against 18 persons, including the seven who have been arrested so far.

The Gujarat high court has directed the state government to submit an action taken report (ATR) on the death of students and teachers in the boat tragedy, observing that it has 'shocked the conscience' of the public.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Aus Open PIX: Djokovic, Sinner, Sabalenka in semis
Aus Open PIX: Djokovic, Sinner, Sabalenka in semis

IMAGES from Day 10 of the Australian Open in Melbourne on Tuesday.

Karpoori Thakur awarded Bharat Ratna posthumously
Karpoori Thakur awarded Bharat Ratna posthumously

Thakur, popularly known as 'jannayak', served as chief minister from December 1970 to June 1971 and from December 1977 to April 1979.

Bulldozer action in Thane after clashes during pro-Ram Temple rally
Bulldozer action in Thane after clashes during pro-Ram Temple rally

A huge contingent of police personnel, including a Rapid Action Force (RAF) team, was deployed in the area to avoid any untoward incident.

Cops reveal: What Parliament breach accused wanted to do
Cops reveal: What Parliament breach accused wanted to do

The Delhi Police probing the Parliament security beach case for more than 40 days on Tuesday said the six accused were 'self-funded and self-motivated' to do 'something big' for fame.

What is the average age of Indians buying Rolls-Royce?
What is the average age of Indians buying Rolls-Royce?

High net worth individuals in their mid-40s were the majority of customers opting to purchase the British luxury automobile maker Rolls-Royce's range of cars in India, a company official said. Rolls-Royce Motor Cars on Tuesday launched...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances