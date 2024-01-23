RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Unmanageable crowds: Roads to Ayodhya blocked
January 23, 2024  14:43
Oil lamps on the Sarayu ghats in Ayodhya. Adnan Abidi/Reuters
Barabanki police near Lucknow urged people to not visit Ayodhya on Tuesday as there was a heavy rush of devotees at the newly opened Ram temple. 

 The doors of the Ram temple was opened to the general public on Tuesday, a day after the consecration of the new Ram Lalla idol. 

 Traffic towards Ayodhya has been diverted from Barabanki, about 30 km from Lucknow, and devotees travelling by foot were also stopped, police said. 

 "In view of the heavy rush of devotees in Ayodhya dham, it is requested that they avoid going there today," Barabanki police said in a post on X.

 "All the traffic towards Ayodhya is being delivered and devotees travelling by foot are also being requested to stop," it said. Huge crowds were witnessed in Ayodhya on the day the temple was opened for the general public.
