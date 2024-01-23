Unmanageable crowds: Roads to Ayodhya blocked





The doors of the Ram temple was opened to the general public on Tuesday, a day after the consecration of the new Ram Lalla idol.





Traffic towards Ayodhya has been diverted from Barabanki, about 30 km from Lucknow, and devotees travelling by foot were also stopped, police said.





"In view of the heavy rush of devotees in Ayodhya dham, it is requested that they avoid going there today," Barabanki police said in a post on X.





"All the traffic towards Ayodhya is being delivered and devotees travelling by foot are also being requested to stop," it said. Huge crowds were witnessed in Ayodhya on the day the temple was opened for the general public.

