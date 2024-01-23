'There must have been one lakh people inside Ram Mandir'January 23, 2024 17:24
Among the hundreds who had a darshan of Lord Ram on Tuesday morning, the first day the temple was opened to the public, were Priyesh Mohan Anjikar, Lalit Shrikhande and Vishal Acharya from Nagpur.
"I have been to Pandarpur in Maharashtra and Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh, and the happiness I got today was the same as what I felt in Pandarpur," an ecstatic Anjikar tells Rediff.com on Tuesday on Rampath in Ayodhya.
Over 2.5 to 3 lakh devotees paid obeisance at the Ram temple till afternoon with as many more waiting in queues.
