'There must have been one lakh people inside Ram Mandir'





"I have been to Pandarpur in Maharashtra and Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh, and the happiness I got today was the same as what I felt in Pandarpur," an ecstatic Anjikar tells Rediff.com on Tuesday on Rampath in Ayodhya.





Over 2.5 to 3 lakh devotees paid obeisance at the Ram temple till afternoon with as many more waiting in queues.





Among the hundreds who had a darshan of Lord Ram on Tuesday morning, the first day the temple was opened to the public, were Priyesh Mohan Anjikar, Lalit Shrikhande and Vishal Acharya from Nagpur.