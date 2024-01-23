RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
'There must have been one lakh people inside Ram Mandir'
January 23, 2024  17:24
image
Among the hundreds who had a darshan of Lord Ram on Tuesday morning, the first day the temple was opened to the public, were Priyesh Mohan Anjikar, Lalit Shrikhande and Vishal Acharya from Nagpur.

"I have been to Pandarpur in Maharashtra and Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh, and the happiness I got today was the same as what I felt in Pandarpur," an ecstatic Anjikar tells Rediff.com on Tuesday on Rampath in Ayodhya.

Over 2.5 to 3 lakh devotees paid obeisance at the Ram temple till afternoon with as many more waiting in queues. 

Read the story here. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'Naxalite tactics': Himanta directs police to book Rahul Gandhi
'Naxalite tactics': Himanta directs police to book Rahul Gandhi

The CM said evidence is emerging as to how Rahul Gandhi and Congress leader Jitendra Singh instigated the mob to kill Assam police personnel.

Rahul Dravid's warning to the England camp
Rahul Dravid's warning to the England camp

India head coach Rahul Dravid's words contained a mild warning to the England camp when he said the pitch for the first Test would offer assistance to spinners as the game moves on.

Sensex sinks 1,053 pts to slip below 71K; HDFC Bank, RIL weigh
Sensex sinks 1,053 pts to slip below 71K; HDFC Bank, RIL weigh

Among the Sensex firms, IndusInd Bank was the biggest loser and fell 6.13 per cent, followed by SBI (3.99 pc), Hindustan Unilever (3.82 pc), Axis Bank (3.41 pc) and HDFC Bank (3.23 pc). In contrast, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank...

Will never forget: Yajman couples at Ayodhya consecration
Will never forget: Yajman couples at Ayodhya consecration

'Divine experience and a proud moment' is how the 15 couples who were the 'mukhya yajman' for the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya described the grand event and said that the day will be forever etched in their memories.

Hopefully got the bad match out of the way: Gauff
Hopefully got the bad match out of the way: Gauff

Coco Gauff eked out a victory to reach her first Australian Open semi-final on Tuesday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances