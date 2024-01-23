Tears rolled down my face: Ram temple yajman





While the 14 couples, including Dalits, tribals, backwards and upper castes, were chosen from across the country to perform the duty of yajmans or hosts for the main ceremony, RSS leader Anil Mishra and his wife presided over the daily rituals which began on January 16 ahead of the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony.





Mishra is among the 15 trustees of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra which was formed in 2020 to oversee the construction of the temple.





"The day will be etched in our memories forever. Tears rolled down our eyes during the ceremony, it was such a divine experience," Anil Chaudhury, from the family of "Dom Raja" told PTI.





Chaudhry performed the rituals along with his wife Sapna Devi.





Dom Raja is the guardian of the torch used to light pyres at Manikarnika and Harishchandra ghats and is considered the king of the lowest sub-caste among the Harijans.





Others on the 'yajman' list were Ramchandra Kharadi from Udaipur in Rajasthan, Ram Kui Jemi from Assam, Gurucharan Singh Gill from Jaipur in Rajasthan, Adalarasan from Tamil Nadu, Lingaraj Basavraj from Karnataka and Vitthal Rao Kamble from Maharashtra. Mahadev Rao Gaikwad from Ghumantu Samaj Trust in Maharashtra's Latur, Dilip Valmiki from Lucknow, Kavindra Pratap Singh and Kailash Yadav from Kashi, Krishna Mohan from Hardoi, and Ramesh Jain from the Multani Lohar community in Uttar Pradesh, and Arun Chowdhury from Palwal in Haryana were also among the yajmans.





"It was a proud moment for us. Such a surreal experience while we were inside, our family members were among the attendees. Just to be here on a historic day is a big deal for anybody and getting to perform the rituals What more could I have asked from Lord Ram," Kamble told PTI.

