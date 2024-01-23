Shiva, Shiva!January 23, 2024 17:53
Pic and text: Saisuresh Sivaswamy
The 13-km long Rampath, the central avenue that leads to the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is always peppered with colourful characters. Today, it was Lord Shiva, while in the lead up to the consecration, there were several characters from the Ramayan.
This young man, who says his name is Balaji Nishad, a resident of Ayodhya, stopped for selfies and posed for pictures.
Over 2.5 to 3 lakh devotees paid obeisance at the Ram temple in Ayodhya till afternoon.
