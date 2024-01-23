RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Ratna for Thakur: BJP hopes to deepen EBC base
January 23, 2024  23:00
image
The Bharatiya Janata Party hopes to deepen its support among backward castes, especially the Extremely Backward Classes, in Bihar following the announcement of Bharat Ratna for former chief minister, the late, Karpoori Thakur, a leader who enjoys admiration from backward satraps of various hues.

The presence of entrenched Other Backward Classes (OBC) leaders such as Rashtriya Janata Dal president Lalu Prasad Yadav and Janata Dal-United president and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has meant that the BJP has so far been unable to replicate in Bihar the kind of sway it has over the community in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh.

With an attempt to appropriate the legacy of Thakur, who came from a numerically small 'Nai' (barber) community, the BJP is hopeful that it can win over the support of a large number of backward castes which individually are low in numbers but together outnumber more dominant backward castes like the Yadavs.

Thakur's caste is part of the Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs), the most numerous demographic, according to the recent caste survey carried out by the Bihar government.

EBCs are 36 per cent while OBC are 27 per cent of the state's total population.

The EBCs' count includes several Muslim castes too.

Kumar, an admirer of Thakur, has built his political success by weaving a coalition of a large chunk of EBCs and non-Yadav Other Backward Classes. 

He also nominated Thakur's son Ram Nath Thakur as a JD-U MP to the Rajya Sabha. With Kumar's political graph being seen by many to be in decline, the BJP has been making a big push to woo his support base with various measures, including by appointing backward Koeri leader Samrat Choudhary as its state president.

The BJP believes that the award of the country's highest civilian award for Thakur will give further momentum to its drive.

Some political watchers have also suggested that the decision may help create more common ground between the BJP and Kumar at a time when the JD-U's growing disagreement with other members of the opposition INDIA bloc is the talk of the town.

A visionary leader, Karpoori Thakur had rolled out the sub-categorisation of backward classes reservation in Bihar in the 70s by ensuring a separate quota for EBCs so that their pie is not affected by the more dominant Other Backward Classes.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Football: India lose to Syria; crash out of Asian Cup
Football: India lose to Syria; crash out of Asian Cup

India lost all their three matches and without scoring any goal in the Asian Cup.

Bulldozer action in Thane after clashes during pro-Ram Temple rally
Bulldozer action in Thane after clashes during pro-Ram Temple rally

A huge contingent of police personnel, including a Rapid Action Force (RAF) team, was deployed in the area to avoid any untoward incident.

In Pictures - Shastri, Engineer honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award
In Pictures - Shastri, Engineer honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award

Ravi Shastri said that it was a touching moment for him to get bestowed with the Col CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award.

What Modi offered at Ram temple in Ayodhya
What Modi offered at Ram temple in Ayodhya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented gifts from Sri Ranganath Swamy temple in Tiruchirapalli to the newly constructed Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Karpoori Thakur awarded Bharat Ratna posthumously
Karpoori Thakur awarded Bharat Ratna posthumously

Thakur, popularly known as 'jannayak', served as chief minister from December 1970 to June 1971 and from December 1977 to April 1979.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances