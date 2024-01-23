Ramchandra Ki Jai: Amitabh shares pics from Ayodhya

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan today shared pictures from his visit to the newly-built Ram temple in Ayodhya.





In the pictures posted on his official account on X and Instagram, Bachchan can be seen standing with folded hands in front of the new Ram Lalla idol, which was consecrated at the Ayodhya temple on Monday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignataries.





"Bol Siya Pati Ramchandra Ki Jai," Bachchan wrote, who was among over 7,000 distinguished guests who were invited to the 'pran pratishtha' (consecration ceremony) in Ayodhya.





On Monday, the megastar was also seen exchanging pleasantries with Modi at the grand event in Ayodhya.