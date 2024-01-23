Ram Mandir invitees steal 300 blankets

Among the many announcements flowing from the PA system on Rampath, this one caught our ears.





Invitees who were put up at makeshift accommodation (NOT the VIPs) have made off with some 300 kambals (blankets).





"The administration humbly requests those who have made away with it to please return the kambals," the announcement said.





Lots of people on the streets today, but security is minuscule -- just the UP police.





-- Saisuresh Sivaswamy/Rediff.com