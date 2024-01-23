Prohibitory orders in Mumbai till February 6

Mumbai Police has issued orders banning the assembly of five or more persons and processions in the city till February 6 on information about the likelihood of breach of peace.





Notably, Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange has announced to stage massive protests in Mumbai from January 26 with his thousands of supporters who are on their way to the state capital.





Jarange has demanded the issuance of a blanket Kunbi (OBC) caste certificate to all Marathas.





According to a police official, the order banning the assembly of people and processions was issued on Monday by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) under relevant sections of the Maharashtra Police Act after the information received about the likelihood of breach of peace and disturbance of public tranquillity, danger to human lives and loss of property.





The order came into force on Tuesday and will remain valid for the next 15 days, he said.





Any assembly of five or more persons, any procession of people, and the use of loudspeakers, (sound) amplifying instruments, musical bands, and bursting of crackers in any procession by the assembly is prohibited, as per the order.





Assemblies and processions may be permitted by the Zonal Deputy Commissioner of Police and their supervisory officers are exempted from the prohibition.





Any investigation or legal proceedings may be instituted, continued, or enforced during the period, the order stated.





Any penalty, forfeiture of punishments incurred in respect of any contravention of this order may be imposed as if the order had not expired, it stated further. -- PTI

