RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Prohibitory orders in Mumbai till February 6
January 23, 2024  21:12
image
Mumbai Police has issued orders banning the assembly of five or more persons and processions in the city till February 6 on information about the likelihood of breach of peace.

Notably, Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange has announced to stage massive protests in Mumbai from January 26 with his thousands of supporters who are on their way to the state capital.

Jarange has demanded the issuance of a blanket Kunbi (OBC) caste certificate to all Marathas.

According to a police official, the order banning the assembly of people and processions was issued on Monday by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) under relevant sections of the Maharashtra Police Act after the information received about the likelihood of breach of peace and disturbance of public tranquillity, danger to human lives and loss of property.

The order came into force on Tuesday and will remain valid for the next 15 days, he said.

Any assembly of five or more persons, any procession of people, and the use of loudspeakers, (sound) amplifying instruments, musical bands, and bursting of crackers in any procession by the assembly is prohibited, as per the order. 

Assemblies and processions may be permitted by the Zonal Deputy Commissioner of Police and their supervisory officers are exempted from the prohibition.

Any investigation or legal proceedings may be instituted, continued, or enforced during the period, the order stated.

Any penalty, forfeiture of punishments incurred in respect of any contravention of this order may be imposed as if the order had not expired, it stated further.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Amid row with India, Maldives allows Chinese ship to dock
Amid row with India, Maldives allows Chinese ship to dock

The permission to allow the Chinese ship comes amid strains in ties between India and Maldives after its new President Mohamed Muizzu came to power and made Beijing as his first port of call early this month after assuming office.

Oscar Nominations: A Quick Glance
Oscar Nominations: A Quick Glance

The nominations for the 96th annual Academy Awards have been announced.

The Red Sea crisis: Commerce department flags rising import cost
The Red Sea crisis: Commerce department flags rising import cost

However, as of now, container availability has not been seen as an issue as adequate empties are available. The Red Sea strait is vital for 30 per cent of global container traffic and 12 per cent of global trade.

When England Stunned India!
When England Stunned India!

Ben Stokes and his team-mates have their task cut out as they look to emulate Alastair Cook-led England's historic India series win in 2012.

Football: India lose to Syria; crash out of Asian Cup
Football: India lose to Syria; crash out of Asian Cup

India lost all their three matches and without scoring any goal in the Asian Cup.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances